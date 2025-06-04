Alia Bhatt Sends Sweet Gift For Kiara Advani's Baby
In heartfelt note to Kiara Advani, Alia wrote, "Dear Kiara, as you step into this incredible new phase, I am sending you the biggest hug."
While stunning her fans with a baby bump at the Met Gala 2025, Kiara Advani, Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is expecting her first child with Sidhart Malhotra.
Recently the mom-to-be was gifted baby clothes by Alia Bhat.
Kiara took to her Instagram story on Wednesday and shared a picture of baby clothes and wrote. "Thanks mama @Aliabhatt."
Other than clothes, there is a heartfelt note in the pictures written by Alia Bhatt.
The note reads, "Dear Kiara, as you step into this incredible new phase, I am sending you the biggest hug. I know how beautiful-- and beautifully tiring-- this chapter can be, so I've put together a comfy little something from Ed-a-Mamma, made with extra love and care. Take naps, take breaks and take it all in. You deserve it!! Lots of love, Alia."
The baby clothes are from a sustainable fashion brand for kids, Ed-a-Mamma, co-founded by Alia Bhatt in 2020.
In January 2025, Reliance Retail acquired a majority stake in Ed-a-Mamma.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
