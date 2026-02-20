Alia Bhatt Sends Gifts For Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Son Vihaan

Mumbai: In a mutual show of rapport and warmth, Alia Bhatt sent a thoughtful gift for fellow actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's newborn a gesture that touched the 'Bang Bang' star. Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina shared a picture of the gifts presented by Alia Bhatt from her clothing brand.

"Thank you @edamamma for these adorable cuddlies," she wrote. In a quick response, Alia showered the newbie mom and her newborn baby with love as she added, "So much love to you and your little one @katrinakaif."



Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child in November last year. At the time, the couple had shared the news of their baby's arrival through a joint post on social media. "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky," their note read.



Earlier in January, the couple revealed the baby's name along with a cute glimpse of their son. "Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered, Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words," they wrote.



Katrina confirmed her pregnancy in September 2025 with an adorable picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives, with hearts full of joy and gratitude," the two wrote in a joint announcement on Instagram. Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

