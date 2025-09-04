Alia Bhatt Hails Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra As Fresh Blend of Folklore and Mystery

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt on Thursday praised the Malayalam superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra, describing it as “a fresh blend of mythic folklore and mystery.” She also shared the film’s poster on Instagram stories while unveiling its Hindi version, which released in theatres the same day.





“Such a fresh blend of mythic folklore and mystery. So happy to see the love it’s getting. This is a step in cinema that I will always be eager to show my love and support for. Lokah out today, in Hindi,” Bhatt wrote.

The Malayalam original, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, opened on August 28 and has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the global box office, setting a new benchmark for female-led South Indian cinema. Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films, Lokah: Chapter 1 Chandra is billed as the first instalment of a five-part fantasy franchise rooted in Kerala’s folklore. Alongside Priyadarshan, the film features Naslen, Chandu Salimkumar, and Arun Kurian, while Tamil actor-choreographer Sandy plays the antagonist. Actor Santhy Balachandran has also contributed to the screenplay and dramaturgy.



