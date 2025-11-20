Ali Abbas Zafar casts Aaishvary Thackeray as Antagonist Opposite Ahaan Panday in YRF’s Action Romance

Ali Abbas Zafar pits Aaishvary Thackeray as the negative lead opposite Ahaan Panday, setting up a cracking showdown between two of the best young actors in his untitled action romance for YRF!

Aaishvary Thackeray’s name has been buzzing for a couple of years as the young actor to watch out and he showed his sheer brilliance on screen in Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi in which he received unanimous love and appreciation. From his magnetic screen presence, to his deft and assured acting, Aaishvary has shown that he is a talent to watch out for.



Another stamp of validation for Aaishvary is a director of the stature of Ali Abbas Zafar signing him to play the negative lead in YRF’s action romance in which he is being pitted against the Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday for an intense, bloody showdown. This fresh, young casting makes for a deliciously exciting showdown between two of the most brilliant actors of the country - Ahaan & Aaishvary!

In fact, Ali Abbas Zafar has lined up three of the best young actors Ahaan