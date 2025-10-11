Alekya and Prabhas Sreenu Set to Stir Up 'Bigg Boss Telugu 9' as Wild Cards

With each passing day, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is getting more interesting for viewers. Buzz is doing the rounds on social media that Alekya of Chitti Pickles is likely to make a wild card entry into the house.

Yes, she is expected to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu house soon. Alekya joining the show would certainly create some drama for the viewers. Whether she will be able to impress the audience with her game remains to be seen.



The show organizers are reportedly planning to bring in wild card contestants this Sunday. Prabhas Sreenu's name is also being circulated, and he might also join the show in Sunday’s episode.



There is a possibility for the show organizers to opt for a double elimination, as two or three new contestants are expected to enter the show as wild card contestants.



Let’s wait and watch!

