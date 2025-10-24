Alaya F Recalls Her First Encounter With Hrithik Roshan

Alaya F’s Bollywood journey has come a full circle! The actress's interest in Bollywood sparked with Krrish (2006), starring Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and she’s now all set to star in Storm, marking Hrithik’s debut as a producer in web series. Recently, the Srikanth actress talked about how the fan-favourite film impacted her life and also reminisced about her first encounter with Hrithik Roshan.

Alaya shared that she wasn’t particularly interested in Hindi cinema before Krrish. "I was never really a big Bollywood fan the way people are, growing up. But then I saw Krrish, and I think that was like a childhood-defining moment for me. Because it established two of the most favourite actors for me - I remember after that I was obsessed with Priyanka Chopra and Hrithik Roshan. I feel like that was when I really started enjoying the industry. Most people have their entry into being Bollywood buffs much earlier, but mine started there. Krrish was my initiation into Bollywood in a big way! I remember being completely in awe of him,” she shares.



She reminisces, “I remember my Nana [Kabir Bedi] was shooting Kites with him. My Nana wasn't used to me being very enthusiastic about anything related to the industry, but I was like, 'Oh my god, I want to meet him.' So my Nana said, 'Okay, sure,' and he took me onto the sets one day and he introduced me to Hrithik Sir. He said, ‘This is my granddaughter’. I went mute. I did not say a word. I was yapping before that and suddenly went completely quiet. My Nana urged, 'Say something.' And I did not say a word. That was my first interaction. Years later, when I met Hrithik sir now, I spoke a lot!”



Now, Alaya F is gearing up to star in Storm, produced by Hrithik Roshan. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Parvathy Thiruvothu, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, Saba Azad, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Rajit Kapur. Giving an update about Storm, Alaya shares, “We haven't started shooting yet. Everyone is really lovely, everyone has really great energy. They are all people that I’m extremely excited collaborating with and working with. And I’m really looking forward to the whole process. I think it’s going to be great fun." Directed by Ajitpal Singh, who previously helmed Tabbar, Storm will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

