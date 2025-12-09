Akshaye Khanna's FA9LA Dance From 'Dhurandhar' Goes Viral

Since the release of the film Dhurandhar, Akshaye Khanna has become the new trend setter. The internet is flooding with snippets from Akshaye's entry theme song FA9LA. He played the role of the lead antagonist, a Pakistani underground don Rehman Dakait with a Baloch origin.

The song plays as he gets down from his car, with a bunch of men and enters a room filled with Baloch people dancing in order to welcome him. Khanna greets the crowd with a Salaam and starts dancing swiftly. His smirk, aura, gesture and moves set the vibe perfectly. Akshay has played the song with absolute swag and attitude. The music perfectly suits the mood and hence becomes an instant viral.

Actor Danish Pandor, who played the role of Uzair Baloch - Rehman's brother, shares that this theme song was not at all choreographed, rather Akshaye himself improvised it on the set. The dance added authenticity to the character as well as naturally enhancing his acting.

The track FA9LA was sung by a Gulf Hip-Hop artist Flipperachi in 2024. The Bahraini Arabic phrase “Fa La” means ‘Fun time’ or ‘Party’. It adds a fun element to the consequential entry of Rehman Dakait, developing the cinematic connotation. People are comparing this dance with bollywood movie Animal’s Jamal Kudu performance, defining it as another anti-hero anthem.

Many people loving this combination of the FA9LA track with Akshaye’s grooving steps. On the other hand, Flipperachi is gaining heavily popularity, as these reels are hitting millions of hearts. Dhurandhar’s music album includes fresh song tracks along with retro songs such as 'Monic O' My Darling' for intense scenes.

Dhurandhar was recently released in the cinemas, directed by Aditya Dhar. The movie casts Akshaye Khanna alongside Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun.





The article has been authored by S. Krishna Kumari Patro, an intern at Deccan Chronicle

