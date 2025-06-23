Akshay Kumar Opens Up About Legal Issues With Paresh Rawal

In the Hera Pheri movie series, Paresh Rawal plays the character of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte. The movie also stars Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

Paresh Rawal's recent sudden exit from the movie franchise came as a shocker. Akshay Kumar, one of the producers of Hera Pheri 3, later sued Rawal for his actions.



"I think there will be severe legal consequences. It's, of course, hurt the franchise. There have been expenses incurred towards the cast, towards the crew, towards leading senior actors, logistics equipment, and shooting of the trailer," Pooja Tidke, Joint Managing Partner of Parinam Law Associate, which represents Akshay's banner, told PTI.



Akshay Kumar, in a promotional interview for Kannappa, has expressed hope that the situation would resolve. “Whatever is happening is happening in front of you. Keeping my fingers crossed. I hope everything goes well," he said.



Akshay Kumar’s recent success with Housefull 5 has been notable. He will be seen as Lord Shiva in the upcoming movie, Kannappa.

