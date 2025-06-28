Akshay Kumar Leaves a Divine Mark as Lord Shiva in Kannappa

A new wave of mythological storytelling has arrived in Telugu cinema with Kannappa — a grand spectacle starring Prabhas, Mohanlal, Kajal Aggarwal, and a powerhouse ensemble. Among its biggest surprises is Akshay Kumar’s impactful cameo as Lord Shiva, which transcends a typical guest appearance and delivers a spiritually charged performance that anchors the film’s emotional core.

Social media has been abuzz with praise, with fans calling his portrayal “electrifying” and “goosebump-worthy.” One user exclaimed, “Akshay Kumar in the climax is pure fire,” while another wrote, “Akshay Kumar Shiv ke avatar mein cha gaye.” His performance, though brief, has left a deep impression, reinforcing his growing reputation for powerful cameos.

Previously seen portraying Lord Shiva in OMG 2, Akshay brings a quiet intensity and spiritual gravitas to Kannappa. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film also features Madhoo, Arpit Ranka, R. Sarathkumar, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, and Mohan Babu. Yet, amidst this talented cast, Akshay’s divine presence lingers long after the credits roll, elevating the film’s devotional narrative.

With Kannappa, Akshay Kumar not only makes a striking entry into Telugu cinema but also strengthens his association with mythological and spiritually rooted roles. His performance is a testament to his evolving artistic choices—demanding not just star power but emotional restraint, symbolism, and sincerity.