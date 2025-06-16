Akshay Kumar: Cinema's Face of Divinity

Akshay Kumar has always been known for his seamless transitions across genres from action and comedy to drama and patriotism. But it’s his spiritual gravitas and calm intensity that have made him one of the most compelling on-screen embodiments of divinity in Indian cinema. In Kannappa, Akshay doesn’t just play Lord Shiva he becomes the image many associate with the deity. The recently released teaser reinforces this powerful aura, showcasing why he continues to be the go-to face for portraying the divine on screen.



Calling the role a “divine coincidence,” Akshay shared that his father once briefly portrayed Lord Shiva on screen a moment that now feels like destiny coming full circle.



This isn’t Akshay’s first tryst with divinity on screen. He portrayed Lord Krishna in OMG! Oh My God and Lord Shiva in OMG 2. With Kannappa, he takes on the role of Shiva in a full-fledged mythological setting a rare and powerful opportunity that he considers a blessing. He has also extended this divine connection through music, with singles like Shambhu and Har Har Mahadev that resonated deeply with fans. These devotional tracks not only became widely popular but also cemented his spiritual association with Lord Shiva beyond the silver screen.

