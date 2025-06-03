 Top
Akkineni Nagarjuna Invites CM Chandrababu Naidu To Akhil's Grand Wedding

DC Correspondent
3 Jun 2025 2:27 PM IST

The celebrity wedding of Akhil and Zainab is slated to be a grand affair, scheduled for June 6, 2025, at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

Akkineni Nagarjuna today met with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu at his Vijayawada residence, extending a personal invitation for the wedding of his younger son, Akhil Akkineni, to Zainab Ravdjee.

Akhil and Zainab, who have been in a long-term relationship, got engaged on November 26, 2024. Zainab is the daughter of prominent businessman Zulfi Ravi.

Sources indicate that the wedding ceremony is expected to draw a significant crowd of celebrities and politicians, making it a star-studded event. Following the Hyderabad festivities, a lavish reception for the couple is reportedly planned in Rajasthan.

On the work front, Nagarjuna will be seen in Kuberaa, to be released on June 20th.

