Akkineni Family's Joyful Birthday Celebration for Zainab

The Akkineni family came together in style to celebrate the birthday of their youngest daughter-in-law, Zainab Ravdjee, on September 9. Joining the celebrations were her husband Akhil Akkineni, father-in-law Nagarjuna, mother-in-law Amala, and brother-in-law Naga Chaitanya.

However, fans were quick to notice that the other daughter-in-law, Sobhita Dhulipala, was missing from the gathering.

In a video captured by paparazzi, Zainab looked radiant in a breezy kaftan as she walked alongside Nagarjuna and Chaitanya outside a restaurant. Akhil and Amala led the way, while Zainab’s father, industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, was also spotted with the family. Nagarjuna kept it casual in a printed shirt, while the others opted for simple outfits.

Another clip showed a warm moment between Chaitanya and Akhil, as the brothers hugged upon meeting. Meanwhile, fans filled the comment sections with queries about Sobhita’s absence, speculating she might be busy with her shooting schedules away from Hyderabad.

Earlier in the day, Akhil had taken to Instagram to share a monochrome picture of himself with Zainab, writing, “Happy birthday my life” with a heart and infinity emoji, marking the occasion with love.

