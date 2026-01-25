Pawan Kalyan’s Son Akira Moves Court Seeking Protection of Personality Rights

After noted stars such as Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Pawan Kalyan, it is now the turn of Pawan Kalyan’s son Akira Nandan to seek legal protection of his personality rights.

According to reports, Akira Nandan has urged the court to direct the immediate removal of AI-generated images, videos, and other digital material that falsely depict him. The plea states that such content has been created and circulated without his consent, posing a serious threat to his privacy, dignity, and personal safety. It further contends that the unauthorised use of his name, likeness, and appearance amounts to a clear violation of his fundamental rights.

The petition also seeks a permanent restraint on individuals, digital platforms, and unknown entities from creating, publishing, or circulating similar AI-generated content in the future. Emphasising that he is a private individual and not a public figure, Akira Nandan has asserted that he is entitled to a higher degree of legal protection against digital misuse and online exploitation.

The case underscores growing legal concerns surrounding AI and deepfake technology, particularly when it involves children and young individuals linked to public personalities. The plea urges the court to formally recognise personality rights in the digital space and to establish clear safeguards to prevent the misuse of emerging technologies.

Highlight: Akira Nandan has urged the court to direct the immediate removal of AI-generated images, videos, and other digital material that falsely depict him. The plea states that such content has been created and circulated without his consent, posing a serious threat to his privacy, dignity, and personal safety.