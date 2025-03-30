“Akhila Nannu Pattinchukove” Song from ‘Chandreswara’ Released on Ugadi; Theatrical Release Soon

“Akhila Nannu Pootuukov” Song from ‘Chandreswara’ Released on Ugadi; Theatrical Release SoonShiva Balaji Films’ Baby Akhila presents Suresh Ravi and Asha Venkatesh in lead roles in Chandreswara, a suspenseful crime-comedy entertainer directed by G.V. Perumal Vardhan and produced by Dr. Ravindra Chari. The film is gearing up for a grand theatrical release soon.

Marking the occasion of Ugadi, the song “Akhila Nannu Pattinchukove” was officially launched by Sarigama Music.

Speaking on the occasion, Co-Producer P. Saritha said, “We hope the audience enjoys the songs from Chandreswara. We wish for the film’s success and appreciate the support of our well-wishers.”

Co-Producer V. Balakrishna added, “First of all, I wish everyone a happy Ugadi. I am thrilled to launch this song from Chandreswara today. Thanks to the media friends for their support. We are confident that the movie will do well.”

Producer Dr. Ravindra Chari shared his thoughts, saying, “I have always wanted to enter the film industry, and Chandreswara marks my debut. It is an emotional suspense thriller with an archaeology backdrop. Our ancestors built magnificent temples without modern technology, and their lifestyle is truly fascinating. The film blends devotion with comedy, making it an engaging watch. We are excited to bring Chandreswara to audiences soon.”

Cast:

Suresh Ravi, Asha Venkatesh, Nilagal Ravi, Bose Venkat, Adukulam Murugadoss, Gajraj, JSK Gopi, and others.

Technical Team:

• Music: Gerard Felix

• Cinematography: RV Zion Muthu

• Singer: Sai Charan

• Lyrics: Venkat, Y. Jyothi

• DTS: Shyam

• Editor: Nandamuri Hari

• PRO: B. Veera Babu

• Co-Producers: P. Saritha, V. Balakrishna

• Producer: Dr. Ravindra Chari

• Director: G.V. Perumal Vardhan