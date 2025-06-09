Akhil Akkineni, Zainab Ravdjee Make First Appearance

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni, son of superstar couple Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, tied the knot with his ladylove Zainab Ravdjee on June 6 in an intimate yet grand ceremony held at their residence in Hyderabad.

The traditional Telugu wedding was attended by close family and friends, with prominent guests including Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ram Charan, and Chiranjeevi.



Just days after the dreamy wedding, the newlyweds made a dazzling public appearance at a Sufi night celebration, and their latest picture is now taking social media by storm.



In the viral photo, Zainab is seen lovingly holding Akhil close as they pose with friends at the elegant event. Akhil looked suave in a classic navy blue sherwani, while Zainab turned heads in a breathtaking floral printed gown with a voluminous skirt.

She flaunted her intricate bridal mehendi and a striking ring, adding to her post-wedding glow.



Zainab’s look was completed with a gorgeous maang tikka and an elaborate necklace, perfectly complementing her regal attire.

The couple’s chemistry and style made this their picture-perfect debut as husband and wife.



Fans and well-wishers continue to pour in love and blessings for the couple, who have quickly become one of the most talked-about pairs in Telugu cinema.

