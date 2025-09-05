Akhanda 2: Thaandavam Release In December, Says Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu—one of Tollywood’s most successful actor-director duos—are back with Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, the much-awaited sequel to their blockbuster Akhanda.

After delivering a hat trick of hits with Simha, Legend, and Akhanda, expectations are sky-high on this spiritual action drama.



Speaking to the media in his hometown Nimmakuru earlier, Balakrishna made the big announcement, confirming that Akhanda 2 will hit screens in the first week of December, with the exact date to be revealed later.



Balayya also revealed that composer Thaman had requested additional time to elevate the film’s score. “We saw subwoofers blasting in theatres for Akhanda. He may need more time to do justice to Akhanda 2. The sequel will be 50 times the scale and experience of the first part,” Balayya stated.



Originally slated for release on September 25, 2025, Akhanda 2 was expected to clash with Pawan Kalyan’s OG. However, with post-production work and patch shoots still pending, the makers have wisely shifted the release. The move not only ensures a polished product but also avoids a box-office face-off that could impact revenues.



With Balayya and Boyapati joining hands once again, fans are now counting down the days to witness the fiery sequel this December.