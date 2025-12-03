Akhanda 2 Movie Tickets Sell Like Hot Cakes

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie, Akhanda 2, is one of the most awaited films of the year. The film is set to hit the screens on December 5, 2025.



The online booking for Akhanda 2 has opened in all areas. Tickets are selling like hotcakes in Andhra Pradesh. Sold-out shows are growing by the hour.



The Andhra Pradesh government has given permission to hike the ticket prices. The film is set to achieve a double-digit figure on its opening day at the box office.



The film is directed by Boyapati Srinu. Samyuktha Menon will be seen as the female lead in the film. Akhanda 2's premieres will be held in North America and in the domestic market on December 4, 2025.

