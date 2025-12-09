‘Akhanda 2’ Clears All Dues

The beleaguered big-ticket project Akhanda 2 has finally secured a smooth path to release. The film — headlined by Nandamuri Balakrishna—was initially scheduled to hit screens on December 5 but was postponed amid legal and financial complications. Industry sources confirm that the primary hurdle was a financial dispute between the producers, 14 Reels Plus, and Eros. The impasse stalled the release until December 8, when all dues were reportedly cleared and the monetary differences resolved.

On December 9, the Madras High Court granted official clearance, removing the final barrier. With legal permissions and financial issues settled, Akhanda 2 is now confirmed to release on December 12.