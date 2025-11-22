Akhanda 2 and Peddi Were In Carnival Parade, says Madala Ravi

Telugu cinema seems to be breaching all boundaries and gaining well-deserved spotlight at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI). “Akhanda 2 and Peddi tableau participated in the Carnival Parade, and it was truly a proud moment for us,” says Madala Ravi, vice president of the Movie Artistes Association, who is attending the 56th edition of IFFI as a festival guest.

“Telugu films have crossed regional and language barriers, and I was delighted to watch Balakrishna being felicitated for completing 50 successful years as a hero. It is an unprecedented feat,” he adds.



Producer and Telangana State Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju, along with C Kalyan, Veera Shankar, Pressan Kumar, and actress Sreeleela, also attended the inaugural event. “We have been watching films from France, Iran, Brazil, and Korea, among others. It is a great exposure for filmmakers,” he points out.



Ravi notes that 8 to 10 Telugu films are featured in the Indian Panorama section. “Telugu films being screened in the Indian Panorama itself is a matter of pride as it showcases our work. We are matching up with Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema in many ways,” he says. “I adored watching the French film 'Silent Rebellion' and also loved the Tamil documentary film 'AANIRAI', which has a message to treat old age people with respect and dignity. I also liked the heart-warming film ‘Tanvi The Great’, which revolves around the Indian Army and autism, and it was directed by Anupam Kher,” he adds



New-age entertainer Committee Kurrollu and family drama Sankranthiki Vasthunam, and a few classics like 'Maya Bazaar' are among the Telugu films to be screened in the Indian Panorama category.

