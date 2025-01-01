Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi release delayed from Pongal 2025, new date awaited

New Delhi: The makers of the Tamil film "Vidaamuyarchi", fronted by Ajith, have postponed its release due to "unavoidable circumstances". Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the action thriller was earlier scheduled to be released on Pongal 2025. It also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Regina Cassandra.

Due to unavoidable circumstances, the release of VIDAAMUYARCHI is postponed from PONGAL! Kindly stay tuned for further updates! The wait will be worth it! 🙏🏻#Vidaamuyarchi #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/Xxt7sx1AMY — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) December 31, 2024

Lyca Productions, the banner behind "Vidaamuyarchi", shared the update on its official X page on Tuesday night.