Ajith Kumar's Emotional New Tattoo Spotted as Family Seeks Blessings

Ajith Kumar, along with his wife Shalini and son Aadvik, visited a temple he frequently attends with his family to seek divine blessings.



Shalini shared photos on Instagram, showing the actor in traditional attire. He was seen revealing a tattoo on his chest for the first time. The tattoo quickly stole the spotlight during the family's temple visit.



Ajith was seen wearing a traditional mundu and a shawl (angavastram) covering his upper body. The family spent some time on the temple premises and also clicked a few photos with fans.



Fans were quick to spot the tattoo, with many identifying it as a depiction of Goddess Ootukulangara Bhagavathy, his family deity (Kula Deivam).



On the career front, Ajith had two releases this year, Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, both of which performed well at the box office. He is yet to announce his next project.

