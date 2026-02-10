Ajith Kumar Schools Unruly Fans at Abu Dhabi Racing Event

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is currently in the UAE, but he isn't there for a film shoot. Rather, he is fully immersed in his professional racing season. He has been competing in the Asian Le Mans Series, specifically at the Dubai Autodrome and the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.



Today, a viral video captured him sternly addressing the misbehaving crowd, saying, "Please behave yourselves. This is not a theatre."



Ajith, often called 'Thala' by fans, has a history of advocating for discipline in public spaces, including temples. During the event, he also met fellow actor Sivakarthikeyan, who described the encounter as an "inspiring day" amid the adrenaline-fueled atmosphere. Recently, Silambarasan also had the opportunity to meet with him.

