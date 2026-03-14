Ajith Buys a New Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Electric Car

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar has purchased a new Mahindra BE 6 Formula E electric car. The FE3 variant comes with add-ons. It is priced at around Rs 24.49 lakh ex-showroom. It's in Tango Red color, inspired by Mahindra's Formula E racing program, with a top speed of 202 km/h. Ajith posed for photos with the vehicle at the showroom, cut a cake to celebrate the occasion, and the moment was highlighted as a nod to his racing passion.



Early this month, Ajith made headlines after being briefly stranded in Dubai due to travel disruptions caused by the escalating Middle East conflict. He safely returned to Chennai on March 10, after which he made a low-key pilgrimage to Shirdi before flying back to Dubai to resume his racing preparations.



His newly formed racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing, has been officially confirmed for the Michelin 12H Mugello (24 Series) in Italy, scheduled for March 21–22.































