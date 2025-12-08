Ajith Appeals for Fan Discipline at 24H Dubai Race

Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar, a passionate motorsport enthusiast, took a moment amid the high-octane atmosphere of the 24H Dubai Series to address his enthusiastic fans directly, urging them to respect the event's decorum. In a viral video shared on X, he addressed a gathered crowd of supporters.









#Ajithkumar's Request to Fans "Please Don't Disturb the other teams.. It's not only my reputation.. It's all of our reputation at stake.. Please behave yourselves.. I want you tell everyone.."

The clip, which has amassed over 193,000 views and nearly 10,000 likes within hours, captures Ajith's composed demeanor. Fans and observers praised the actor's leadership, with one X user noting, "A true leader speaks like this. Ajith sir once again shows why he’s loved beyond fandoms. Discipline and dignity over noise."

