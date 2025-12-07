Ajay Devgn To Begin Filming Drishyam 3 Soon? Actor Wraps Up Ranger Mumbai Shoot

Ajay Devgn apparently is all geared up to shift gears to one of the most awaited projects Drishyam 3. If industry buzz is to be believed, the actor has just wrapped up shooting for his next action drama, Ranger Mumbai, freeing his schedule for the next big chapter in the hit franchise. If sources are to be believed, the team is gearing up to shift into pre-production, and filming will kick off soon, although an official confirmation is still awaited.

Ever since the gigantic success of the first two parts, fans have been awaiting updates on Drishyam 3. The role of Vijay Salgaonkar, a simple family man with a razor-sharp mind, is one of Ajay Devgn's most iconic characters in recent Bollywood thrillers. The franchise is known for intelligent storytelling, gripping twists, and nail-biting suspense, so quite naturally, the third part has become highly anticipated.

With Ranger Mumbai reportedly done, Ajay now has a clear window to dive into the intense and layered world of Drishyam once again. And if things fall in place, the film may go on floors sooner than expected, much to the delight of fans.

While excitement builds, audiences are still awaiting the official announcement for Drishyam 3, hoping Ajay Devgn returns with yet another mind-bending thriller.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from ST Joseph's Degree and PG College.