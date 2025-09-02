Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt Team Up for Jagan Shakti’s Ranger; Shooting Starts in Mumbai

The shooting of the action-packed adventure film 'Ranger', starring Ajay Devgn, has officially begun in Mumbai.

Earlier reports suggested that the shooting would commence in the summer of 2025, but it has now kicked off in Mumbai. The first schedule in Mumbai is expected to last for a month.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, known for his film Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar, Ranger will also feature Sanjay Dutt in the role of the antagonist.

According to a source, the film’s next schedule will be shot in Thailand. “We are not able to divulge a lot of details. Everything is planned, and you will know more about the film at the appropriate time. Right now, it’s the first schedule and we are concentrating on shooting the film,” the source said.

Speaking about the expectations surrounding the project, the source added: “Yes, we are shooting with two stalwarts and doyens of Hindi cinema. The team is very focused on giving their best.”

On the much-anticipated on-screen clash between Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, the source said: “We can only assure audiences that their clash will be a mighty watch. We hope and pray audiences will love it, and that we succeed in entertaining them.”