Sara Ali Khan's Mid-Air Incident Sparks Buzz

25 July 2024 12:30 PM GMT
Sara Ali Khan (Photo By: Arrangement)

Mumbai: During a recent flight, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is known for her bubbly demeanor and down-to-earth attitude, found herself at the center of an unexpected in-flight mishap that left the entire plane abuzz.

Sara was likely en route to an event when the plane experienced turbulence, causing an air hostess to lose her balance and accidentally spill juice all over Sara’s expensive outfit. Startled by the sudden spill, Sara was surprised, drawing immediate attention from those around her.
Sara then stood up and moved away from the scene. This rare moment is a reminder that even celebrities experience everyday mishaps.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
