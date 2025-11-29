AI Rendition of Mahesh Babu as Lord Rama in 'Varanasi' Goes Viral

Mahesh Babu's primary character in Varanasi is Rudhra, rumoured to be someone on an adventure exploration. However, director SS Rajamouli has confirmed that the film features an important sequence inspired by the Ramayana, and Mahesh Babu will be seen portraying Lord Rama in these key portions.



Ever since the filmmaker revealed it recently, netizens and Mahesh's fans have been super-excited. And some of them have worn their creative caps to come out with AI renditions. In one of the viral videos that has surfaced online, we see the Guntur Kaaram actor in Rama's get-up being directed by Rajamouli.

The green matte scene magically gives way to the actual action, where Vanaras lift Rama so he could aim his arrow at someone.



Varanasi will be released in theatres in the summer of 2027. MM Keeravani and King Solomon are working on the music and stunts, respectively.

