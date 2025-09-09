AI Must Be Used To Enhance, Not Alter Originality,” Says Anand Pandit

The veteran producer adds that technology should never be used to tamper with the soul of a movie.Recently, the decision by the producers of the movie ‘Raanjhanaa’ to re-release it in South India with an AI-altered climax sparked controversy, with director Anand L. Rai strongly objecting. The issue also sparked discussions on whether technology is compromising creativity and if it constitutes artistic vandalism. Since the producer holds the legal right to re-release the film in any format, the question arises as to how technology should be utilised, to what extent, and whether it can compromise the artistic integrity of the original.

Talking about the influence of AI and other advanced technologies in filmmaking, veteran producer Anand Pandit says that although AI is one of the most transformative tools available today, it should be used wisely in movies. “Whether it’s de-aging actors, creating expansive worlds, designing sets virtually, or improving post-production efficiency, AI can save both time and resources. The technology can expand the visual scale of a film and open new opportunities for filmmakers. However, it is very important to remember that AI should remain exactly that- a tool. It cannot dictate the emotional core of a film or determine how a story should unfold because machines lack emotions which are at the core of Hindi cinema,” says Pandit.



He says that the future of cinema lies in maintaining a balance between technology and storytelling. “AI tools can polish and enhance visual elements, but they should never overshadow or replace the originality of the content. The soul of a film lies in its ability to connect with the audience through emotions, conflicts, thrill, laughter, and entertainment. These emotions can only come from humans.

Use AI to support human creativity, not tamper with it. Then AI will become an ally, not a threat to storytellers,” concludes Pandit.

