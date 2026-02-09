AI Magic: Titanic With Aishwarya Rai and Rajesh Khanna

As artificial intelligence continues to blur the lines between past and present, a new AI-generated video is reimagining what it would look like if Bollywood stars were cast as Rose and Jack in the iconic Hollywood film Titanic. The reimagining replaces Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio with Aishwarya Rai and Rajesh Khanna, recreating some of the film’s most unforgettable moments that still live vividly in fans’ memories.



In a recent Instagram post, Souvik—an AI artist and short filmmaker popularly known as Mr Hellrocker—shared a series of recreated scenes featuring Aishwarya as Rose and Rajesh Khanna as Jack. From Rose walking down the hallway to meet Jack in a suit for the first time to their iconic moment on the deck of the Titanic with her arms stretched wide, the visuals retain the romance and grandeur of the original, while offering a distinctly Bollywood flavour.



The AI-generated video presents a young and strikingly handsome Rajesh Khanna, perfectly capturing the boyish charm and warmth required for Jack Dawson’s character. Aishwarya Rai, adorned with the famous ‘Heart of the Ocean’ necklace, looks every bit the elegant and innocent Rose, making the transformation especially compelling. Sharing the clip, Souvik captioned it, “What if Titanic was made in Bollywood. An unexpected collaboration. Aishwarya Rai as Rose. Rajesh Khanna as Jack.”



Fans were quick to shower praise on the reimagining, particularly marvelling at how seamlessly Rajesh Khanna fits into the role of Jack. One fan commented, “Rajesh Khanna sir as Jack is just love. Creativity at its best.” Another wrote, “Aishwarya is more Rose than Rose.” A third reaction summed up the collective surprise, saying, “Wow, what parallel universe is this! Rajesh Khanna and Aishwarya Rai together!”



The viral clip once again highlights how AI-driven creativity is opening up fascinating possibilities, allowing audiences to imagine cinematic what-ifs that were once limited to fan fantasies.

