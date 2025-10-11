AI-Led Reimagination Of Mahabharata To Be Released On Prasar Bharati’s Waves OTT

NEW DELHI: An artificial intelligence-led reimagination of the Mahabharata is all set for release on Prasar Bharati's ‘Waves’ OTT platform later this month and will be telecast on Doordarshan every Sunday beginning November 2.

Leveraging advanced AI tools, the series rebuilds the vast ‘Mahabharata’ universe, its characters, battlefields, emotions, and moral dilemmas with cinematic scale and striking realism. The project showcases how heritage and innovation can move forward together.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration between Prasar Bharati and Collective Media Network pairs the legacy and nationwide reach of India’s public broadcaster with the creative innovation of a next-generation media network.

Speaking on the collaboration, CEO Prasar Bharati Gaurav Dwivedi said, “Prasar Bharati has always brought stories of national and cultural significance to every Indian home. The re-telecast of the original ‘Mahabharat’ during the lockdown reminded us how deeply these narratives bind families and generations together.”

“Partnering on this AI-led reimagining allows audiences to experience one of India’s greatest epics anew, honouring tradition while embracing cutting-edge technology in storytelling. It is an expression of Vikas and Virasat coming together in modern broadcasting,” Dwivedi said.

Commenting on the partnership, founder and group CEO of Collective Artists Network Vijay Subramaniam said, “Like millions of Indians, I grew up watching the classic Mahabharata on television every Sunday. It was an experience that shaped my imagination and my connection to our culture. With Mahabharat, our hope is to give today’s generation a similar touchstone that feels as immersive and unifying as it did for us, but told through the possibilities of today’s technology.”

“This is about bhakti and pragati walking together to create something that is both deeply rooted in tradition and boldly forward-looking,” he said.

Waves, Prasar Bharati’s official OTT platform, brings together India’s rich tapestry of culture, news, and entertainment on one digital destination. Featuring video-on-demand, live events, and an extensive bouquet of TV, radio, audio, and magazine content, the WAVES has swiftly garnered millions of users for its credible, family-friendly, and multilingual offerings.

“Built on the pillars of inclusivity, innovation, and heritage, the platform bridges India’s timeless legacy with cutting-edge storytelling,” the ministry of information and broadcasting said.