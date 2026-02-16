AI Video of Brad Pitt vs Tom Cruise Sparks Copyright Concerns, Hollywood Alarm

Recently, a video created buzz across social media platforms, showing Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in an intense fight on the terrace of a building.

The video looked so realistic that it baffled the fans, with whether it was genuine or not. In the 15-second video clip, the two actors could be seen fighting with each other.

Irish Director Ruairi Robinson, uploaded the video on X, with a caption, stating, “People are calling it the most believable plot twist of all time.”

People are calling it the most believable plot twist of all time https://t.co/7Vr4AZZcdv — Ruairi Robinson (@RuairiRobinson) February 12, 2026

It was noted that a user created this video by typing a two-liner prompt into an AI Video generator called ‘Seedance 2.0’ which created a hyperrealistic clip of these two notable actors fighting against each other.

Following the viral response to the video, the Motion Picture Association issued a formal statement holding Seedance 2.0, and its parent company, ByteDance, accountable for the widespread unauthorized use of U.S. copyrighted works.

The move has raised concerns about the misuse of Artificial Intelligence and its potential impact on the film industry. Many, including Hollywood insiders, fear that such technological advances could lead to transformative and potentially irreversible changes in filmmaking.





The article has been authored by Reddy Nagadithya, interning with Deccan Chronicle

