AI Bot Grok Declares Jr. NTR as the Hero of RRR

For a long time, fans of Ram Charan and Jr. NTR have been locked in a heated debate over who deserves the title of the main hero in RRR. While Charan’s supporters argue that he is the film’s true lead, NTR’s fans claim that their Nandamuri star is the driving force behind the story.





The debate took an amusing turn when enthusiastic fans posed the question to Grok, Twitter’s AI chatbot, which processes real-time information to generate responses.

Grok’s reply read: "In RRR, Komaram Bheem (N.T. Rama Rao Jr.) seems to be the main hero, driven by his mission to rescue Malli, while Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) is a key co-lead with his undercover revolutionary role. Both fight against British rule, but Bheem’s initial quest sets the plot in motion, even though Raju’s layered character adds depth. The debate continues—some see them as equal leads, yet Bheem’s arc feels more central. Rajamouli balances them well, making it difficult to label either as a side character. Raju’s hidden conflict adds intrigue, enriching the dual-hero narrative."



This response has gone viral on social media, reigniting the debate among fans. With discussions now gaining even more momentum, it remains to be seen how this AI-generated verdict will influence the ongoing rivalry between Charan and NTR's supporters.