Ahaan, Aneet Dating Rumours Spark Again, Karan Fuels Speculation

Since Saiyaara became one of the biggest breakout hits of this year, the sparkling chemistry between actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has been on everyone's lips. Their on-screen romance had audiences swooning, but it's the off-screen rumors that continue to keep fans guessing. Now, the filmmaker Karan Johar's playful commentary has made the speculation surge once again.

The bond of Ahaan and Aneet proved to be one of the biggest surprises of this year -- fresh, forceful performances by both the young actors struck a chord with the audience. Their chemistry is so effortless, warm, and natural that their fans have already started connecting the dots and wondering if the reel romance might have found its way into real life.

Fan edits on social media platforms, backstage moments, and sharp-eyed observations surfaced, hints at the growing proximity between the two rising stars. But it was Karan Johar's recent appearance on Sania Mirza's podcast Serving It up with Sania, that gave the rumour mill its latest jolt.





As the conversation drifted toward new faces in Bollywood and the buzz surrounding emerging pairings, Mirza wove in the names of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda with all the slyness one would expect of a tennis ace. Johar, known for his sharp wit and knack for teasing without confirming, smiled knowingly. Without naming anything, he called the couple Bollywood's possible new "It couple."

Immediately, his remark raised eyebrows and sent social media abuzz. Pressing further, Mirza asked him to talk about the ongoing rumors. And Johar replied with his characteristic impishness: "Well, they are not yet official, so if they are going to be, I don't know whether or not because I haven't checked."

His response-light, playful, and deliberately vague-continued to keep fans hooked and hungry for more. What Johar says carries weight in the industry. Especially when it comes to new talent, few would know better than the producer who launched Ahaan Panday. Often his subtle comments seldom are an accident.

Many fans believe that if he's hinting at something, there might just be some element of truth to it. Others say he's simply enjoying the teasing game surrounding two young actors who have captured the public imagination.





Meanwhile, Pandey and Padda have kept silent themselves which adds to the mystery. They have been spotted at promotional events, private screenings, and casual outings together, but they never looked too intimate or confirmed anything more than friendship. Their chemistry is warm and comfortable; it's the kind that invites speculation but cleverly avoids confirmation.