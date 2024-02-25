Aha's Original Movie "Mix-Up", an erotic drama is all set captivate Telugu Audience on March 15th

Telugu people's favourite digital streaming platform aha, the emerging OTT platform renowned for its captivating Telugu and Tamil content, is making waves once again with the good original content. Recently released Bhamakalapam 2 creating sensation on the OTT platform. Be it shows, series, or films, Aha has made a name for itself when it comes to rich content.

aha recently announced bold web film titled Mix-Up. With intriguing tagline "Can desire triumph over love?" The poster raised piqued interest among the audience. The bold poster went viral and has become a talking point all over social media. Today makers unveiled the ravishing and sensuous teaser.

Mix-Up offers a bold take on relationships in today's world, rarely seen on screen. With its refreshing and unconventional content, it breaks away from the norm, attracting a young audience seeking something new. Apart from traditional family focused content, Mix-Up speaks directly to the experiences and challenges faced by the modern generation.

The film features Akshara Gowda, known for her roles in Aha's Masti, The Warrior, and Das Ka Dhamki. She has been doing quirky roles and will be seen in a commanding role in this film.

Akshara takes on a significant role in this production, showcasing her versatility and acting prowess. Accompanying her is a talented ensemble cast, including Pooja Jhaveri, Kamal Kamaraju, and Adarsh Balakrishna, promising an engaging and dynamic cinematic experience.

Mix-Up, entirely funded by Aha Video will have a OTT release in Telugu on March 15th. Aha is known to produce wholesome entertainment and for the first time, it is trying something new like Erotic Drama.