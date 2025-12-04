Age Is Just a Number: How Many Years Separate Samantha and Raj?

Samantha and Raj officially got married on December 1, 2025. The wedding took place at the Linga Bhairavi Temple, located inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Samantha wore a traditional red silk saree with intricate golden zari work.

Social media is flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and the audience. However, netizens are also teasing the couple about their age difference. Samantha, born on April 28, 1987, is 38. Raj is reported to be 50 (born August 4, 1975), creating an age gap of about 12 years, as per the social media buzz.



Samantha and Raj first met during the making of The Family Man Season 2, and their bond grew further while working on Citadel: Honey Bunny. Dating rumors began in 2024 as they were often spotted together.

Samantha was earlier married to Naga Chaitanya; they separated in 2021. Raj was previously married to Shhyamali De, and they divorced in 2022.