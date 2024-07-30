After Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika to appear on aha's Indian Idol 3. Rashmika Mandanna will make a special appearance as a guest judge on Aha Telugu Indian Idol 3. The much-anticipated 16th and 17th episodes of the season will air this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. exclusively on aha.

This comes after Rashmika's Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade co-star Vijay Deverakonda appeared on the show.The star presence of the duo is a feather in the crown of the singing reality show.

Known for blockbusters such as Geetha Govindam, Pushpa: The Rise, Varisu, and Animal, Rashmika will be seen in Pushpa -2: The Rule, The Girlfriend, Rainbow, Sikandar, Chhava, and Animal Park in the coming years.

