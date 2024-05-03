After Varun Tej, Venkatesh to hit campaign trail

Close on the heels of Varun Tej, who campaigned for his uncle and super star Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram, seasoned star Venkatesh is likely to campaign in Telangana in the ensuing Lok Sabha election as he is expected to campaign for a close relative contesting from Khammam seat.

Already Venkatesh’s elder daughter Aashritha took part in the election campaign for her father-in-law Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy, who is contesting as a Congress candidate in Khammam. “Let’s vote on May 13 and get our Raghuram Reddy elected,” 34-year-old Aashritha said when invited to speak at a campaign meeting.

Venkatesh, it is said, will campaign for Raghuram Reddy on May 7. Aashritha is married to Raghuram Reddy’s son Vinayak Reddy. The wedding took place at the Jaipur Palace in 2019. Rahguram Reddy’s father R Surender Reddy is a four-time MP, having got elected thrice from Warangal and once from Mahabubabad constituency.

Venkatesh's decision to step into the political arena on behalf of the Congress party came as a surprise to many. Known for his discretion in political matters, Venkatesh's entry into the fray adds an intriguing twist.

The illustrious Daggubati family boasts a legacy entrenched in both cinema and politics. Dr. D. Ramanaidu, a towering figure in the film industry, transitioned seamlessly into politics, serving as an MP for the Telugu Desam Party. However, despite his efforts, the unexpected defeat in the 14th Lok Sabha elections led the family to retreat from political engagements.

While other stars like Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan are campaigning hard for their individual seats as well as for the TDP-BJP and Jana Sena alliance candidates across Andhra Pradesh.