After Rashmika and Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary Heads to Bollywood

Close on the heels of Rashmika Mandanna and Sreelelea, another young actress Meenakshi Chaudhary, known for her impactful roles in HIT 2, Lucky Bhaskar, and Sankranthiki Vasthanam, is set to make her Bollywood debut in Force 3. The actress has been roped in as the female lead opposite John Abraham, who is rebooting his popular Force franchise with this high-octane third installment.



Directed by Bhav Dhulia, Force 3 promises raw action, a desi backdrop, and a menacing villain to match John Abraham’s intensity. Meenakshi is expected to portray an action-driven role alongside Abraham and will undergo rigorous training in the coming months. The film is scheduled to go on floors in November and is eyeing a first-half 2026 release, after John wraps up Rohit Shetty’s biopic on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria.



The Force franchise began in 2011 under Nishikant Kamat and returned in 2016 with Abhinay Deo’s Force 2, which starred Sonakshi Sinha and Tahir Raj Bhasin. With Force 3, John continues his streak of action-packed projects, which also include Munkeeman, a potential Pathaan spin-off, and Garam Masala 2.



For Meenakshi, Force 3 marks a breakthrough in Bollywood, adding her to the growing list of Telugu actresses like Rashmika Mandanna and Sreeleela who have successfully crossed over to Hindi cinema. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see her on the big stage alongside John Abraham.

