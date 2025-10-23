After Good Bad Ugly, Maestro Ilaiyaraaja Sues Dude Makers

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja continues his legal crusade against the unauthorized use of his compositions. After raising copyright concerns over Good Bad Ugly, the maestro has now turned his attention to director-actor Pradeep Ranganathan’s latest hit, Dude, and music giant Sony Music.



For decades, filmmakers and audio platforms have freely used popular tracks without securing direct permission from original creators. However, Ilaiyaraaja has recently taken a firm legal stand, filing multiple lawsuits to protect his creative rights — a move that has unsettled several production houses and music labels.



According to reports, the composer plans to sue Sony Music for using his iconic song “Karutha Machan” in Dude without proper authorization. Originally composed for Bharathiraja’s 1991 film Pudhu Nellu Pudhu Naathu, the track was reportedly included in Dude as a needle drop during an interval sequence featuring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju.



Ilaiyaraaja has filed a lawsuit against Sony Music Entertainment India, Echo Recording Company, and Oriental Records in the United States, accusing them of unlawfully using his copyrighted work in a commercial context. His legal team has argued that while filmmakers often obtain approval from audio platforms, those platforms themselves frequently fail to obtain rights directly from the composer.



During the recent hearing, the Madras High Court listened to arguments from both sides. Ilaiyaraaja’s counsel asserted that Sony Music had not yet provided a satisfactory response, and that Dude continued to use the disputed song despite the ongoing case. The court has directed Sony to submit details of its income derived from Ilaiyaraaja’s music catalogue and scheduled the next hearing for November 19.



As the legal battle intensifies, industry observers say Ilaiyaraaja’s actions could set a precedent for stronger enforcement of intellectual property rights in Indian cinema — reinforcing the message that even timeless melodies are protected works of art.

