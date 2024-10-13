After fighting for Sanatana Dharma, Pawan back before arc lights?

After championing the cause of Sanatana Dharma and also fighting for Tirumala Laddu row in the last few weeks, superstar Pawan Kalyan is going to be back before the arc lights. “He would be starting shooting for ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ from Monday and is ready for it,” says a source and adds, “After a long break for seven to eight months for political commitments, Pawan Kalyan is back to acting and would like to showcase his histrionic skills in this periodic action adventure,” he adds.



He claims that after doing his work as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan would be back to his element as actor and he has a legion of fans after numerous blockbusters from ‘Bhadri’ to ‘Kushi’, ‘Jalsa’ to ‘Atharintiki Dharedi’. “He was the uncrowned king of Tollywood after a slew of blockbusters and has gained a huge following. No doubt, acting remains his first love and he would slip into characters with ease. He is also known for his meditation and he would focus one work at a time and this time, acting would take centre stage since he has a couple of films on floors,” he adds.

Actually, Hari Hara Veera Mallu was in the making for four years, so Pawan Kalyan ticked this movie as his comeback since ace producer A M Rathnam has been deferred many times and interest amounts have shot up and it has crossed Rs 200 crore but a lot of shooting remains pending. “It is the costliest film of Pawan Kalyan Garu and he has to shift his focus on this movie and wrap it up since he is a humanist to the core,” he adds.



Pawan Kalyan has teamed up with producer A M Rathnam and delivered blockbusters like ‘Kushi’ and ‘Bangaram’. “Now they could score a hattrick of hits and help a nice producer like Rathnam to make more films, " he adds. No doubt, Pawan has other films like 'OG' and 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh' on the sets, yet he began "Hari Hara Veera Mallu' since it is a larger-than-life movie and requires a lot of his work," he points out



The first part has been titled "Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1: Sword vs Spirit" with the caption, "Dharmam kosam Yuddham" which loosely translates to "War for Justice". In the teaser, the makers have described Pawan Kalyan aka Hari Hara Veera Mallu's character as " A Lone Warrior" who "wages a war for Justice".