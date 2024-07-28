After a much needed vacation, Allu Arjun set to begin work on July 28

Reigning star Allu Arjun who was chilling out with his wife Sneha Reddy and kids in Norway and other picturesque places, would be returning to work from this month end. “He would be joining the shooting from July 28 and would wrap up his 15-days work for Pushpa The Rule since he is raring to go,” says a source and adds, “Allu was waiting for break for quite some and it finally happened and could spend some quality time with his family for over 20 days after toiling hard for sequel for more than 10 months,’ he adds.



Earlier, Allu Arjun's wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, shared a romantic photo from their Norwegian holiday. In the photo, the 'Pushpa' actor can be seen kissing his wife Sneha as little Arha photo bombed the romantic moment. Over the past few days, the Allu family have been enjoying their vacation in Norway, visiting all the touristy places and restaurants. They are expected to return soon, and Allu Arjun will resume the shooting of 'Pushpa: The Rule'. "It was the best of times for Allu Arjun and his family since the break was necessary and fruitful,' he adds.

On July 24, Sneha treated fans to an adorable photo featuring herself, Allu Arjun and Arha from Norway. She called him the 'calm to my chaos'. Little Arha can be seen striking a playful pose. "He is going to decide about his next movie with Trivikram or Nelson Dilipkumar,' he concludes.