After 46 Years, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to Reunite for a New Film

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are legendary actors in the film industry, and the duo enjoys a massive fan following across the country.

In Tamil Nadu, fans of either star are known to take leave from work just to watch their movies on the first day of release.

This shows just how dedicated their fans are, all thanks to the stars' incredible acting skills.

For a while now, rumors have been circulating that Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan would team up for a movie.

These rumors have finally been confirmed by Kamal Haasan himself at the recent SIIMA 2025 awards, which were held in Dubai.



This collaboration, happening after 46 years, has raised expectations for the project to an all-time high.

The film will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

