After 36 Years, Nagarjuna And RGV Reunite To Launch Shiva 4K Dolby Atmos Trailer

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated trailer of Shiva 4K Dolby Atmos was launched today in Hyderabad by Nagarjuna Akkineni and director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV). The re-release marks 36 years since the original Shiva revolutionised Telugu cinema and changed the course of Indian filmmaking.

Speaking at the event, Director Ram Gopal Varma said,“We are glad to be on the same stage together after 36 years, and we never imagined that we would be here again for the Shiva 4K re-release. I’m really grateful for this opportunity once again and for the creative freedom I received from Nagarjuna. I spent two months on sound design 36 years ago, and now, after all these years, I’ve been given the same creative freedom again. Nagarjuna encouraged us not to compromise and to use the best technology available to achieve the finest results. He has always believed in technology and trusted that I would do something different from others and that’s why he gave me this opportunity. The original sound was re-done and converted to a Dolby Atmos mix using advanced AI engineering. Damodar, who did the sound effects for Shiva, has his grandson working on this new version, and the results are even better than before. The remastered version of Shiva looks so fresh and sharp."

"I was given birth biologically by my parents, but my true birth as a filmmaker was given by Nagarjuna,” RGV said, sharing a heartfelt moment as he hugged the actor.

Nagarjuna Akkineni, who played the iconic lead role in Shiva, expressed deep emotion during the event, saying,“Thirty-six years ago, Ram Gopal Varma directed Shiva and made me a big star. I saw the remastered version of Shiva 4K today, and it has come out extremely well. RGV has been working really hard for the past six months to make this re-release happen.When I watched the remastered version, I wondered why we don’t have that kind of sound in today’s movies. Your parents’ generation watched Shiva with monologue sound, but now you will experience it in Dolby Atmos. Everyone will be blown away by the Shiva 4K experience. I wouldn’t be surprised if, even after 36 years, we find ourselves standing together on a similar stage again.

"When I saw the release date of Shiva 4K, I felt emotional because many important milestones in my life are connected with my father’s film release dates. Shiva 4K is releasing on November 14, while the original Shiva released on October 5. These dates hold deep significance for me as they align with key milestones from my father ANR garu’s cinematic journey, as per numerology. His first movie was released on May 22, and mine was also on May 22. I feel a strong connection with my father through this, and I hope you all enjoy Shiva 4K in theatres on November 14, 2025, " he added.

The Shiva 4K Dolby Atmos re-release promises a powerful and immersive experience, bringing the cult classic to life with cutting-edge technology while preserving its original soul.