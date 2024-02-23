GAMA Awards in Dubai

The 4th edition of the AFM Properties Presents Gama Telugu Movie Awards in Dubai will be celebrated with grandeur. The Gama Awards ceremony, presented by AFM Properties, will take place at Jabil Park in Dubai on March 3. Gama Awards Chairman Kesari Trimurthulu, under the sponsorship of AFM Properties, will organize this prestigious event. A curtain raiser program took place at Prasad Labs in Hyderabad on Friday. Music Director Koti, serving as the Jury Chairman for this event, along with Jury Members VN Aditya, Raghu Kunche, Producer DVV Danayya, Directors Sai Rajesh, Prasanna, Heroine Dimple Hayathi, Gamma Awards CEO Saurabh, and AFM Properties’ Sushil and Phani Madhav, unveiled the trophy.

On this occasion, music director Koti remarked, "The Gama Awards have previously received an overwhelming response. Due to COVID-19 and other reasons, Kesari Trimurtulu was unable to host this ceremony for three years. However, this time, the awards ceremony will be conducted in the most prestigious manner in Tollywood. Awards will be given for films released in 2021, 2022, and 2023 in categories including Best Actor (Male, Female), Best Movie Director, Best Music Director, Best Singer (Male, Female), Best Background Score, Best Lyrics, and Best Celebrity Singer. Esteemed figures from the Telugu film industry will attend the event."

Director VN Aditya expressed, "It's a great honor to be a jury member. This ceremony, organized by Trimurtulu Garu to showcase new talent, can be considered a pride of the Telugu film industry. We are committed to conducting the award ceremony in a very genuine manner."

Producer DVV Danayya commented, "I am delighted that Gama Awards founder Kesari Trimurtulu is organizing this awards ceremony."



Raghu Kunche stated, "As a Telugu individual, I am proud that this awards ceremony is being organized to honor the Telugu community in the country."



Gama Awards CEO Saurabh announced, "We are arranging to conduct this ceremony grandly on the Dubai Gamma stage, amidst thousands of Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam movie enthusiasts. National award winner icon star Allu Arjun, Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and all Tollywood celebrities have been invited to this ceremony. We are grateful to the management of ETV for broadcasting the award function since Gama's inception."



Dimple Hayathi, whose performance will be a special highlight of the program, expressed her pleasure at being part of the Gama Awards.



Vice President of the Telugu Film Directors Association, Sai Rajesh, mentioned his joy at participating in the ceremony.



Gama Awards director Prasanna Palam announced that the 'Gama SPB Golden Voice Award' would be given to Mano in memory of the renowned singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, and the 'Gama Gaurav Satkar' will specially honor Oscar winners Keeravani and Chandra Bose.

Directors Sukumar, Bobby, Buchibabu Sana, Mythri Movie Makers producer Naveen, music directors Devi Sri Prasad, SS Thaman, MM Srilekha, Raghu Kunche, Anup Rubens, singers Mano, Dhanunjay, and many other film heroes, heroines, directors, producers, singers, and comedians are expected to be the chief guests of this program, as stated by the organizers.