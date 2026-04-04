Aditya Dhar Sends Legal Notice Amid Plagiarism Allegations

Director Aditya Dhar has issued a legal notice to filmmaker Santosh Kumar RS after the latter accused his upcoming film Dhurandhar: The Revenge of plagiarism. The controversy has stirred debate within the industry, especially given the scale of the project and its reported massive box office success.



Santosh Kumar RS alleged that the Ranveer Singh-starrer bears striking similarities to his script titled D-Saheb, which he claims to have registered with the Screenwriters Association in November 2023. He specifically pointed out that the central character in Dhurandhar 2 closely resembles a character from his own story.



Speaking about the issue, RS said, “They have manipulated my project, script, and exploited me. I have all the proof from the Screenwriters Association.”



However, Aditya Dhar’s legal team has strongly denied the allegations, labeling them “baseless, false, and untenable.” According to sources close to the director, a formal notice has already been sent, asking Santosh Kumar RS to refrain from making what they describe as defamatory claims.



Despite the legal warning, Santosh Kumar RS remains firm on his stance and has stated that he is prepared to escalate the matter legally. “I am filing a case against them. The producers are harassing me for making the story public,” he said.



Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is reportedly enjoying a sensational box office run, with collections said to have touched ₹1,500 crore worldwide, adding further attention to the ongoing dispute.



The situation now appears headed for a legal showdown, with both parties standing their ground and the industry closely watching how the case unfolds.

