Aditya Dhar on Bollywood Work-Hours: My Team Worked 16–18 Hours for 1.5 Years

A heated debate over work-hour reform in Bollywood continues to gain momentum after reports that new mother Deepika Padukone is seeking an 8-hour shift on her post-maternity projects. While much of the conversation has centred around the need for humane, regulated schedules, filmmaker Aditya Dhar has offered a contrasting perspective shaped by his own filmmaking experience.

Speaking at the trailer launch of Dhurandhar, Dhar revealed that his cast and crew worked relentlessly for nearly one and a half years. “The actors, the HODs, assistants, even the spot staff — everyone worked 16 to 18 hours continuously,” he said, noting that not a single team member complained. According to him, such long hours were not driven by pressure but by passion and belief in the film. Dhurandhar, he added, was a project that “demanded everything we had,” and the team delivered with complete dedication.

Dhar’s comments have reignited online debate. Supporters praised the team’s commitment, while critics argued the filmmaker’s remarks exemplify Bollywood’s deeply entrenched culture of excessive work hours — a system many believe needs urgent reform. Social media users noted that passion should not translate into burnout and that even the most dedicated crews deserve structured, humane schedules.

The issue is especially pressing as more artists — particularly women and new parents — call for safer, regulated working conditions. Deepika Padukone’s reported request for an 8-hour shift has already sparked discussions about whether Bollywood should adopt global standards, where strict timelines are enforced to protect the physical and mental well-being of cast and crew.

Those advocating reform argue that discipline, planning, and respect for personal boundaries can coexist with creativity and efficiency. Others contend that filmmaking, by its very nature, requires flexibility and extended hours.

Dhar’s remarks highlight the cultural divide: one side rooted in the tradition of pushing limits for the art, and the other pushing for healthier, more sustainable work practices. As the conversation intensifies, the industry faces a crucial question: How can Bollywood balance passion with well-being?

For now, Dhar’s tribute to his hardworking team underscores a truth long known but rarely addressed — behind every major film stands an army of people giving it their all. But as the debate grows, Bollywood may soon have to redefine what “giving it their all” should truly mean.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from ST Joseph's Degree and PG College.