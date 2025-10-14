Aditya Chopra, Zafar Unite for Ahaan–Sharvari Action Romance

Aditya Chopra is reportedly developing a new action romance under Yash Raj Films (YRF), featuring Ahaan Pandey and Sharvari Wagh in the lead roles.

According to a reliable source, the upcoming project is not just an action film but an “intense action romance” that will showcase Ahaan in a completely new avatar. “Ahaan has broken records with his debut film Saiyaara, and once again, he is steering clear of being typecast. This role will present him in a totally different light,” the source said.

The film, a debut collaboration between YRF and the UK, is currently in the process of finalizing its title. “We’re hoping the title will be inspired by one of the music compositions. A shortlist has been made, but the final decision is pending,” the source revealed.

On the music front, multiple composers are reportedly working on the soundtrack, though their names have not been disclosed.

Confirming the female lead, the source added, “Sharvari Wagh has been paired opposite Ahaan, but the official announcement is yet to come.”

The film’s first shooting schedule is expected to begin in March 2026 across various locations in the UK.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, known for his successful collaborations with YRF on films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai, will helm the project. “This marks his fifth film with YRF, reaffirming his strong creative partnership with the banner,” the source concluded.