Aditi Rao's Peak Fashion at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Aditi Rao Hydari made waves at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne with her sartorial picks. From fusion attire to traditional ensembles, Aditi put her best fashion foot forward and stood out for her way-forward fashion sense. Take a look:



Aditi Rao Hydari opted for a contemporary mocha suit, picking a design that looked as smooth as butter with its soft silhouette. The full-sleeved blazer featured a stylish keyhole detail, completed with golden buttons. She paired the blazer with dhoti-style trousers featuring pleats. Overall, her outfit blended contemporary and traditional accents, and a dupatta completed her look. She styled her hair in a bun, opted for contemporary golden jewellery and stunned in sun-kissed makeup.











Aditi wore a strapless, embellished outfit by Anita Dongre. She sported a bustier-style top that looked more like a modern kurta, detailed with golden work. She paired the same with a full-length black sheer skirt, amping the glamour quotient. She accessorised her look with chandelier earrings and opted for natural makeup.









Aditi Rao Hydari got honoured with the Diversity in Cinema award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. To receive the same, she donned a traditional black lehenga piece with printed accents on the skirt and a detailed blouse. The actress kept the accessory department striking by pairing her look with spherical earrings and rings.









Whether traditional or fusion, Aditi Rao Hydari ensured to serve fashion-forward moments at the prestigious IFFM!