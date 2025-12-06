Aditi Rao Hydari Opens Up About Working With Directors Who Push Her Beyond Limits

Aditi Rao Hydari has always been an ethereal presence and brought depth to whatever character she played, but beneath that calm exterior lies an artist who thrives on challenge, unpredictability, and the thrill of being thrust way out of her comfort zone. In a candid recent conversation, Aditi revealed that she is creatively fuelled by directors who dare her to explore uncharted emotional spaces. “I chase the fear that makes me better,” she said an admission that perfectly sums up her artistic philosophy.

For Aditi, the process of filmmaking is way more than just memorising lines or performing for the camera. It is layered and vulnerable, and demands complete surrender. And she thrives best when a director challenges her instincts. “I like that fear, but it’s a good fear,” she explained. This “good fear,” as she calls it, is what keeps her grounded, alert, and emotionally invested.

Aditi relates that she likes working with directors who aren't afraid to push the envelope-not just of storytelling but also of the performer herself. These are the storytellers asking for more, pushing further and expecting vulnerability over perfection. For Aditi, that process becomes an adventure. “When a director pushes me, it unlocks something new. I discover layers I didn’t even know existed,” she said.

It's this openness to challenge that has shaped some of her most unforgettable performances. Be it the poised yet fierce performance in Padmaavat, the tender honesty that she brought to Sufiyum Sujatayum, or the emotional range in Jubilee, Aditi has time and again proved that she doesn't fear losing herself in a character. She attributes that to the directors who push her to go further than she had ever imagined.

Aditi believes trust forms the base of the relationship between an actor and a director. If a filmmaker sees potential in her, which pushes her to go deeper, even though it may seem intimidating at first, she considers it to be a blessing. “That fear reminds me that I care about the work. It pushes me to give my best,” she said.

For Aditi, fear is not the sort that holds one back; it's the spark of anticipation before one steps onto a new cliff. It is the heartbeat of creativity. She explains how that fear keeps her honest and off from patterns or repetition. It pushes her to be brave, experimental, and emotionally raw.

A slew of exciting projects lies ahead, and Aditi remains committed to chasing roles that challenge her. She says audiences today crave authenticity, and she wants every performance to feel lived, not performed. “If I’m not scared, I’m not growing,” she said with a smile. While many actors choose the safety of predictability, Aditi Rao Hydari stands apart-celebrating the uncertainty, the challenge, and the fear that fuels her craft. And perhaps that is precisely why she continues to be one of the most captivating and dependable performers of her generation.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern from ST Joseph's Degree and PG College.